Teen hit by speeding car in Voula

A 15-year-old girl was hit by a speeding car in the southern Athenian suburb of Voula on Thursday morning, state-run broadcaster ERT reported.

According to the report, the girl was crossing the street at the junction between Vouliagmenis Avenue and Agiou Ioannou Street at 8.30 a.m. when the car struck her. ERT said the 59-year-old female driver appears to have run a red light. 

The girl was transferred to Paidon children’s hospital. It was not clear what kind of damages she suffered. 

