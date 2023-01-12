NEWS

Pharmaceuticals agency issues warning about men ‘preparations’

The national pharmaceuticals agency EOF has warned that certain named “preparations” for men being sold on the internet without a license can “seriously endanger the health of consumers.”

The agency named the products as “Epimedyumlu Bitkisel Karışımlı Macun” or “Epimedium Macun,” which are sold as natural products in the form of jam or paste.

“Laboratory checks by both the EOF and other authorities show that these products contain pharmaceutical active substances that are not mentioned on the labeling.

“Therefore, these are unlicensed medicines and their use poses a serious risk to the health of the consumer.

One website selling such products described them as a “natural Viagra substitute.”

