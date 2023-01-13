NEWS

One-person companies can now be set up online in 5 minutes, says minister

One-person companies can now be set up online in 5 minutes, says minister
[AP]

One-person companies can now be established online in five minutes via the gov.gr portal, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis announced on Friday.

In a speech to present the operation of the National Policy for Administrative Procedures, the minister pointed out that 50,000 one-person businesses were founded in 2022 and that each one required their founder to make more than five visits to various public offices and to stand in line to obtain specific certificates.

“These five visits have now become five minutes and the visit is now digital via gov.gr,” he said.

The minister noted that gov.gr now offers more than 1,500 services and recorded 1.2 billion digital transactions last year, up from 8.8 million in 2018.

Digital Transformation Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece issues Navtex expanding area of seismic surveys south of Crete
NEWS

Greece issues Navtex expanding area of seismic surveys south of Crete

Development Minister visits Hellinikon project
NEWS

Development Minister visits Hellinikon project

Greece tops table of innovative enterprises
ECONOMY

Greece tops table of innovative enterprises

Exxon Mobil started seismic surveys off the Peloponnese, Crete
NEWS

Exxon Mobil started seismic surveys off the Peloponnese, Crete

Ellinikon investment signals new era for Attica, says Mitsotakis
NEWS

Ellinikon investment signals new era for Attica, says Mitsotakis

Meeting to be held over restaurants’ outdoor seating
NEWS

Meeting to be held over restaurants’ outdoor seating