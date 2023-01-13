One-person companies can now be set up online in 5 minutes, says minister

One-person companies can now be established online in five minutes via the gov.gr portal, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis announced on Friday.

In a speech to present the operation of the National Policy for Administrative Procedures, the minister pointed out that 50,000 one-person businesses were founded in 2022 and that each one required their founder to make more than five visits to various public offices and to stand in line to obtain specific certificates.

“These five visits have now become five minutes and the visit is now digital via gov.gr,” he said.

The minister noted that gov.gr now offers more than 1,500 services and recorded 1.2 billion digital transactions last year, up from 8.8 million in 2018.