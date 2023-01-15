Tight security put in place as royals arrive

The operational plan of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) was finalized at the weekend for the security measures on Monday, the day of the funeral of the former king Constantine.

Police officers of all specialties were already on duty on Sunday in the center of the capital as the first representatives of royal families arrived in Athens to attend the Monday service.

The measures involve state security and the anti-terrorist police.

The police presence will be strong as of Monday at dawn in the center of Athens and especially around Syntagma Square and the Metropolitan Cathedral, where the funeral service will be held. A marked perimeter will be ribboned off, as many citizens are expected to be there.

From 6 a.m., when the ex-king’s body will arrive at the adjacent chapel of Agios Eleftherios and remain until the end of the funeral service, drones will give a full view of the area to the operations center while at the same time police officers will be positioned on rooftops of adjacent buildings.

Draconian measures will also be in place after the service, when the motorcade will start for Tatoi, where the royal tombs are located. Motorcyclists of the DIAS police unit and police cars will accompany the procession. Officials and royals will go to Tatoi to pay their last respects to the former king.

According to police sources, the route of the convoy will be from Katehaki to the Attiki Odos ring road’s Varibobi exit.

However, police sources also said two other alternative routes are on the table as a traffic accident or increased traffic on Katehaki or Attiki Odos may change plans.

Traffic regulations in the center of Athens also came into effect on Sunday.