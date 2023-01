An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale registered shortly before 9 p.m. in the Gulf of Patras, near Antirio, on Wednesday evening.

The quake had a focal depth of five kilometers, and it was reportedly felt across the city of Patras, northwestern Peloponnese, and also at coastal areas in Etoloakarnania.

No injuries or damages have been reported so far.

[AMNA]