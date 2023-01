A 4.2-magnitude tremor occurred at 10.03 pm local time (2003 GMT) Wednesday northeast of the capital Athens, the Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics announced.

The epicenter was 11.8 kilometers below ground level, near the village of Limnionas, on the island of Evia.

The earthquake was felt in the capital. Evia has produced several earthquakes of this and higher magnitudes recently.

There are no reports of damage so far.