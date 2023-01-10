New quake measuring 4.8 Richter rocks Lesvos

Just days after a 4.9 Richter earthquake caused rockslides and some damage to buildings on Lesvos on Saturday, the eastern Aegean island was hit by a new tremor of a similar magnitude on Tuesday morning.

According to the Athens-based Geodynamic Institute, the 9.38 a.m. earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was located just off the island’s northeastern coast (around 24 kilometers from its capital, Mytilini), with a focal depth of 10 kilometers.

Saturday’s 4.9-Richter tremor was centered a few kilometers southwest of Tuesday’s quake and caused damage to several buildings in the broader vicinity.

Inspection crews dispatched to the island had checked 46 structures by Monday evening and deemed nine as needing immediate repairs.

Initial reports pointed to some new damage from Tuesday’s quake.