Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattles island of Crete

An earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 4.2 Richter struck off the southern island of Crete on Monday, Greek authorities said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake occurred at 9.11 a.m. local time off the island’s northern coast. Its epicenter was 38 kilometers north-northwest of the town of Neapoli in Lasithi region, at a depth of 14.4 kilometers.

Greece is one of the most earthquake-prone parts of the world, and Crete itself has a high occurrence of quakes. Most cause little damage and fatalities are rare.