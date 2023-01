A 47-year-old woman charged with the murder of a 50-year-old man has been placed in pre-trial detention following an appearance before an Athens prosecutor.

The man, an accountant, was found hanged in his home in the southwestern Athens suburb of Moschato on Monday.

The accused denies the charge of murder and claims that the accountant’s death was a suicide.

Her lawyer said the autopsy report has not yet been added to the case file. [AMNA]