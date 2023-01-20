Orthrus arrives in Greece as influenza cases drop

The new offshoot of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 known as Orthrus (CH.1.1) has arrived in Greece, according to the National Public Health Organization’s (EODY) weekly epidemiological report.

It said a total of 93 cases have been detected. What’s more, cases of the dangerous Kraken subvariant (XBB.1.5) are increasing slowly, with seven cases identified so far.

There was also a 7% increase in Covid hospitalizations, with compared to last week.

Meanwhile, the decrease in influenza in all age groups was undeniable compared to the previous week.

”The wave of infections that we had in the previous period has begun to decrease and flatten out,” said Dr Maria Tsolia, director of the Aglaia Kyriakou Children’s Hospital. The hospital is also seeing lower attendance and outpatient waiting times, which in early December ranged from six to eight hours.