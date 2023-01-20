NEWS

Police smash gang that smuggled migrants into Greece in trucks

Police smash gang that smuggled migrants into Greece in trucks

Greek police said on Friday they have smashed a criminal gang that smuggled migrants packed into trucks across the border with Turkey for up to 4,000 euros each.

Police have so far arrested seven suspects on charges of forming a criminal investigation, while at least 20 more have been identified.

Images have been released of a tiny hidden compartments inside the vehicles that were used to smuggle the migrants.

The suspects are accused of trafficking up to 155 people from Turkey in the last six months, making around 300,000 euros.

police-smash-gang-that-smuggled-migrants-into-greece-in-trucks0

Crime Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kos: Five remanded in custody on charges of migrant smuggling
NEWS

Kos: Five remanded in custody on charges of migrant smuggling

Somali man beats life sentence for migrant smuggling
NEWS

Somali man beats life sentence for migrant smuggling

18 people arrested for migrant smuggling
NEWS

18 people arrested for migrant smuggling

Rights activist faces criminal charges
NEWS

Rights activist faces criminal charges

Two Turkish nationals arrested over sinking of migrant boat off Kos
NEWS

Two Turkish nationals arrested over sinking of migrant boat off Kos

Moldovan man arrested for transporting migrants 
NEWS

Moldovan man arrested for transporting migrants 