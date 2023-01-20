Police smash gang that smuggled migrants into Greece in trucks

Greek police said on Friday they have smashed a criminal gang that smuggled migrants packed into trucks across the border with Turkey for up to 4,000 euros each.

Police have so far arrested seven suspects on charges of forming a criminal investigation, while at least 20 more have been identified.

Images have been released of a tiny hidden compartments inside the vehicles that were used to smuggle the migrants.

The suspects are accused of trafficking up to 155 people from Turkey in the last six months, making around 300,000 euros.