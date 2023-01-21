NEWS

Greek cargo ship held off Tenerife after cocaine bust

[ Guardia Civil/EPA]

Spanish authorities have found three tons of cocaine worth 180 million euros on a Greek-managed cargo ship off the Canary Islands.

The 4,300 dwt Blume (built in 2005) was intercepted on Tuesday, 193 nautical miles from the port of Santa Cruz, according to reports in the international shipping press. The international shipping database Equasis lists Rentoor Chartering as the owner of the Blume and Greece-based Dignatio Corp as the managing company – which has it listed as its sole vessel – as the operator.

There are no Greek seafarers on board, according to the Greek Shipping Ministry and this is the reason, sources in the ministry said, why there is no relevant information from the Spanish authorities.

The Togo-flagged ship was reportedly sailing with its AIS tracking system disabled which last transmitted a signal on January 17. The Blume had sailed from the port of Santos, Brazil, on December 20. Its destination was Riga, Latvia. Spanish customs authorities seized the cargo ship and took it to Tenerife on Thursday.

