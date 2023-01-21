Man killed in Kalamata in mob-style execution

Α 47-year-old man was fatally gunned down by unknown assailants in broad daylight on Friday morning in the southern Greek town of Kalamata.

According to local media, the victim was shot in the back of his leg, behind the knee at the junction of Hydra and Solonos streets. An investigation has been launched to find the perpetrators. In addition to eyewitnesses’ testimony, video footage from adjacent businesses is being sought.

According to what is known so far, there were two perpetrators. They used their car to block the 47-year-old, who was riding a motorcycle. One of the perpetrators allegedly got out of the car and, after saying something to him, shot him, got back into the car and fled with his accomplice.

State broadcaster ERT said the license plates of their vehicle were Cretan, while police authorities are investigating the possibility that it was linked to a turf war.