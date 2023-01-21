Teen arrested in Rhodope for transporting migrants

A 17-year-old foreign national was arrested in northern Greece on Friday for transporting in a car six migrants who did not have the legal documents that would allow them to enter the country.

Officers patrolling the section of Egnatia Odos between the towns of Komotini and Xanthi motioned the teen to stop the car he was driving but he sped off. At some point he stopped the vehicle and tried to escape on foot, but he was detained.

Officers found that the 17-year-old did not have a driver’s license while the seized vehicle had been reported stolen in Athens January 18.