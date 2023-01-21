NEWS

Teen arrested in Rhodope for transporting migrants

Teen arrested in Rhodope for transporting migrants
File photo. [Shutterstock]

A 17-year-old foreign national was arrested in northern Greece on Friday for transporting in a car six migrants who did not have the legal documents that would allow them to enter the country.

Officers patrolling the section of Egnatia Odos between the towns of Komotini and Xanthi motioned the teen to stop the car he was driving but he sped off. At some point he stopped the vehicle and tried to escape on foot, but he was detained.

Officers found that the 17-year-old did not have a driver’s license while the seized vehicle had been reported stolen in Athens January 18.

Migration Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police smash gang that smuggled migrants into Greece in trucks
NEWS

Police smash gang that smuggled migrants into Greece in trucks

Kos: Five remanded in custody on charges of migrant smuggling
NEWS

Kos: Five remanded in custody on charges of migrant smuggling

Somali man beats life sentence for migrant smuggling
NEWS

Somali man beats life sentence for migrant smuggling

18 people arrested for migrant smuggling
NEWS

18 people arrested for migrant smuggling

Rights activist faces criminal charges
NEWS

Rights activist faces criminal charges

Two Turkish nationals arrested over sinking of migrant boat off Kos
NEWS

Two Turkish nationals arrested over sinking of migrant boat off Kos