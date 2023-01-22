NEWS

No bomb found on plane at Athens airport

[INTIME]

A thorough inspection of a passenger plane that landed at Athens airport earlier Sunday has turned up no explosives, Greek media report.

The plane, a Boeing 737, was on a scheduled route from Katowince, Poland to Athens and reportedly carried more than 150 passenger. It is operated by Buzz Air, a Polish subsidiary of Ryanair’s.

A warning about a bomb on the plane was made at some point during the flight, which was more than two hours behind schedule, but the plane did not turn back; instead, it landed in Athens at 5.40 pm local time (1540 GMT)

The inspection was carried out by a special Fire Service unit.

Transport

