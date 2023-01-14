NEWS

Metro riders to get 5G services

[AP]

The Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) has launched a pilot project to cover the stations and tunnels of the metro lines with up to 5G mobile signals.

The first phase of the project is set to last until March of this year and aims to find the best technical solution, which will then be applied to the entire network.

“STASY is starting work on the coverage of the metro network with a mobile phone signal so that passengers will soon be able to communicate uninterruptedly during their travels, said STASY Managing Director Athanasios Kottaras, who added that the project will also boost the company’s revenues.

Transport

