Fraport-run regional airports see record arrivals in 2022

The 14 regional airports run by Fraport saw record arrivals figures in 2022, with domestic arrivals up 3.4% and international arrivals up 7.2% compared to the pre-pandemic period (2019).

The figures emerged after a meeting Tuesday between Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias and Fraport Greece CEO Alexander Zinell.

“Extending the tourism season and promoting destinations for 12-month tourism is our main strategy,” Kikilias said after the meeting, as “the way in which we will be able to give more incentives to our airports is of key importance.”

Zinell said: “We can expect very good performance in the coming summer. We also discussed how we can facilitate the increase in tourism traffic so that we have more tourists – off season too – and I think we are on a very good track.” [AMNA]

