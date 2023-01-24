Gov’t-opposition clash over watchdog move on wiretapping

The privacy watchdog chairperson investigating the wiretapping affair is seeking to become “a political factor in a sensitive period” and is “overstepping” his institutional responsibilities, the government spokesperson has said.

Giannis Oikonomou was reacting to reports that Christos Rammos, chairman of the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE), had provided main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras with a list of names of individuals who his agency say were placed under surveillance by the National Intelligence Service (EYP).

“The government unconditionally supports and actively assists, through the public authorities, the Greek justice system in the work it has undertaken for the complete clarification of every aspect of the case,” Oikonomou said, reiterating that neither the prime minister or government had any knowledge of the surveillance.

He accused Rammos of making “institutional and political mistakes” and of “undermining the independence” of the ADAE.

“Dirty networks” were at work, the government spokesperson said, “dirty networks that, blindly trying to hurt the government, ultimately act against our homeland.”

In subsequent comments, Oikonomou challenged Tsipras to table a motion of no confidence in the government.