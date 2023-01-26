Residents in Attica urged to restrict movements due to worsening weather
Residents in Attica have been urged to restrict their movements due to the deteriorating weather in an emergency 112 alert sent to all mobile phones in the region.
“Warning message about severe weather for the next few hours in your area. Reduce any movement during the phenomena unless necessary. Follow instructions by the authorities,” the English-language text in the bilingual message reads.
Traffic jams and several cases of flooding have been reported in the capital.