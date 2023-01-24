More stormy weather on the way

As parts of northern and central Greece were taking stock of the damage caused by heavy downpours on Monday, the National Meteorological Service (EMY) warned of more stormy weather sweeping across the country until the end of the week.

In a special bulletin issued on Tuesday, EMY warned that a fresh bout of strong showers and storms is expected to hit Greece on Wednesday, starting with the islands of the Ionian, then spreading to the western coasts, before marching east across the rest of mainland Greece and the Peloponnese, to reach the islands of the Aegean.

It particularly warned of strong winds at sea, which may hamper sailing, as they will be reaching speeds of as much as 9 on the Beaufort scale.

Elevations above an altitude of 400-600 meters should also expect snow, particularly in Macedonia and Thrace, EMY said, adding that temperatures will also be dropping across the country from unseasonal highs.

According to the National Observatory’s Meteo weather service, meanwhile, Athens should expect showers on Wednesday that will intensify into storms with thunder and lightning on Thursday before easing again on Friday.

Thessaloniki is expected to get off with a few showers, though chilly northern winds will make lows of 4-7 degrees Celsius feel more like 1-5C.

In the meantime, local and regional authorities in Pella were working on Tuesday to repair damage and clear up debris on parts of the road network hit by overnight flooding. Businesses in the area were also hit, with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reporting that the problems are worse in the municipalities of Almopia and Skydra.

Floods were also reported on Monday in Igoumenitsa in northwestern Greece and in the central city of Larissa.