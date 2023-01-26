NEWS

Civil protection in state of high alert

Civil protection in state of high alert
[Intime News]

In view of the deterioration of the weather around the country, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides chaired a meeting on Wednesday to evaluate the meteorological data and draft a response.

Stylianides stressed that the entire civil protection mechanism is already on high alert to deal swiftly with any problems that may arise due to the upcoming dangerous weather. The meeting decided on the activation of the 112 SMS system to send warning messages to residents, depending on the development of conditions in specific areas.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and other government departments involved, regional authorities and municipalities around the country, as well as and highway concessionaires have all been briefed and warned to be fully prepared. Members of the public are advised to limit their travel to the absolute minimum in areas where dangerous weather conditions are expected and take all necessary precautionary measures.

According to the bulletin issued on Wednesday by the National Meteorological Service (EMY), the weather is expected to worsen, with heavy rain and thunderstorms, snowfall, gusty winds and a drop in temperatures until Friday.

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Dangerous weather warning sent to residents of Achaia via 112 phone line
NEWS

Dangerous weather warning sent to residents of Achaia via 112 phone line

More stormy weather on the way
NEWS

More stormy weather on the way

January temperatures well above the average
NEWS

January temperatures well above the average

Strong winds keeping ferries tied up at port
NEWS

Strong winds keeping ferries tied up at port

Change of weather with heavy rainfall expected in Greece from late Monday
NEWS

Change of weather with heavy rainfall expected in Greece from late Monday

‘Polar bomb’ cannot be ruled out for Greece, says expert
NEWS

‘Polar bomb’ cannot be ruled out for Greece, says expert