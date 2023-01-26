Civil protection in state of high alert

In view of the deterioration of the weather around the country, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides chaired a meeting on Wednesday to evaluate the meteorological data and draft a response.

Stylianides stressed that the entire civil protection mechanism is already on high alert to deal swiftly with any problems that may arise due to the upcoming dangerous weather. The meeting decided on the activation of the 112 SMS system to send warning messages to residents, depending on the development of conditions in specific areas.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and other government departments involved, regional authorities and municipalities around the country, as well as and highway concessionaires have all been briefed and warned to be fully prepared. Members of the public are advised to limit their travel to the absolute minimum in areas where dangerous weather conditions are expected and take all necessary precautionary measures.

According to the bulletin issued on Wednesday by the National Meteorological Service (EMY), the weather is expected to worsen, with heavy rain and thunderstorms, snowfall, gusty winds and a drop in temperatures until Friday.