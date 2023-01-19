NEWS

January temperatures well above the average

[Intime News]

The fact that Greece is experiencing a particularly warm January was confirmed by measurements of the National Observatory of Athens/Meteo.gr, which showed that minimum temperatures on Wednesday were 15 degrees higher on the Celsius scale compared to the last 10 years.

Indicatively, according to the observatory’s network of automatic weather stations, the average minimum temperature in January in Orestiada in northern Greece during the period 2006-21 was -0.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature on Wednesday at 3.10 a.m. was 14.4 degrees Celsius.

Similar patterns were recorded in Central Greece: In Larissa it was 14.2 C on Wednesday compared to a monthly average for 10 years of 2.5 C, and in Tripoli, southern Greece it was 10.6 C compared to -4 C

The balmier weather is related to the prevalence of southerly winds and the transport of warm air masses toward the country.

