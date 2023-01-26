NEWS

Winter showers cause transport and other disruptions in capital

Flooded streets, power outages and disruptions in public transportation were but some of the problems caused by strong showers and hail in the Greek capital on Thursday.

In downtown Athens, streets flooded by the winter downpours created traffic jams on many central thoroughfares, while a part of a small balcony collapsed on Ermou Street. No one was injured in the incident, even though this is one of the capital’s main shopping districts.

Power outages also caused problems with the signals on lines 2 and 3 of the Athens metro, while problems were also reported on Line 1, with the Piraeus-Kifissia service being restricted to Piraeus-Patissia for several hours.

The Fire Service received 40 calls for flooding and another 11 calls to help people trapped in elevators.

Meanwhile, an elementary school in the southern suburb of Kallithea – which has experienced similar problems in the past – had to be evacuated after classrooms flooded, and several motorists had to abandon their cars in the northern suburb of Maroussi when rising water at the underpass on the junction of Kiffissias Avenue and Spyrou Loui made driving perilous.

Pireos, Poseidonos, Kifissou and Vouliagmenis – all major arteries – also experienced problems.

Weather

