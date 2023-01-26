MRB poll gives ruling conservatives 5.9-point lead over SYRIZA

Ruling New Democracy maintains a lead of 5.9 points over leftist opposition SYRIZA, according to a poll conducted by MRB and presented on Open TV Thursday.

New Democracy garnered 30.2%, compared to 24.3% by SYRIZA, ahead of center-left PASOK on 10.5%, communist KKE (5%), nationalist Greek Solution (4.4%) and radical-leftist MeRA25 (2.9%). The Ellines party led by the imprisoned Ilias Kasidiaris, a former leading member of the outlawed neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, was on 2.5%.

The threshold to enter Parliament is 3%.

Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis remains the most suitable prime minister for 38.8% of respondents, ahead of SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras on 30.4%.

Meanwhile, 46.3% say the cost of living is the main problem facing voters, over 15.6% who mention the lack of transparency as their main concern.

According to the poll, 63% say Kasidiaris must be prohibited from running in the next election.