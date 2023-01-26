NEWS

Long Covid symptoms still plaguing patients

[Amir Cohen/Reuters]

The coronavirus is still a force to be reckoned with, with people with long Covid receiving treatment at special clinics operating in hospitals and health centers.

“The most common symptoms reported by patients are chronic fatigue, anorexia, weakness, moodiness, shortness of breath and a chronic cough. To a lesser extent we see patients with cardiac problems, metabolic or other disorders,” said Antonia Koutsoukou, director of the University Clinic at Sotiria Hospital and head of its post-Covid clinic. “We see post-Covid patients at the clinic who were sick with Covid in the pandemic’s first phase,” she said.

“Covid continues to amaze us. The spread of the virus in the community is high and people continue to get infected. We may not see severe cases with the same frequency; however, some patients can get seriously ill. It is everyone’s responsibility to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves,” she noted. 

Coronavirus

