NEWS

Police make cocaine bust at Athens airport

Police make cocaine bust at Athens airport
Police handout photo.

Police said on Friday they arrested two 24-year-old women from Brazil at Athens International Airport on Thursday night after they were found to be in possession of more than 13 kilos of cocaine.

The women were arrested following targeted searches to control the movement of narcotics to Greece from countries in South America.

The pair had flown to Athens from Brazil and the narcotics were found hidden in their luggage. 

Two phones and an undisclosed sum of money were also confiscated.

The two women were to appear before a prosecutor. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Trial over attack on former mayor Boutaris starts
NEWS

Trial over attack on former mayor Boutaris starts

Two women arrested at AIA over 13 kilos of cocaine
NEWS

Two women arrested at AIA over 13 kilos of cocaine

Teen gang stealing from shops dismantled
NEWS

Teen gang stealing from shops dismantled

Three arrests after Nea Ionia school brawl
NEWS

Three arrests after Nea Ionia school brawl

Explosive device goes off outside Alimos home
NEWS

Explosive device goes off outside Alimos home

Mother of 12-year-old sex-trafficking victim to remain in custody
NEWS

Mother of 12-year-old sex-trafficking victim to remain in custody