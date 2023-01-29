Covid to rise until mid-Feb, expert says

The coronavirus will show an increasing trend until mid-February, according to the epidemiological models developed by Professor Dimosthenis Sarigiannis, professor of environmental and sanitary engineering at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and the Institute of Advanced Studies in Pavia, Italy, with his team.

“We expect at most a doubling of the number of cases recorded daily today, that is, in the worst case we will go to 15,000-16,000 cases. We may not even get that high. This will depend on how quickly one or the other strain dominates, as we are currently in a phase of competition between different variants,” Sarigiannis said in an interview with the FM news agency.

He added that although the new variants tend to be more contagious, the situation is manageable due to vaccinations, better defenses and the treatment of Covid-19 with better drugs.