Search teams find wreckage of F-4 fighter jet

File photo.

Search teams on Monday found wreckage of a two-seater F-4 fighter jet that crashed in the Ionian Sea off western Greece.

Search and rescue helicopters from the air force and the navy are continuing their efforts to locate the missing pilots. Some local media earlier reported that the two pilots ejected from the aircraft but authorities could not confirm the information. 

The warplane, which was conducting a training exercise, crashed 25 nautical miles (46 km) south of the airport of Andravida in the Peloponnese peninsula.

The details surrounding the crash remain unclear.

