PM releases statement on pilot who perished in F-4 crash

PM releases statement on pilot who perished in F-4 crash

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent his condolences to the family of the Hellenic Air Force pilot who lost his life in the crash of an F-4 “Phantom” fighter jet in the Ionian Sea on Monday.

“It is a tragic accident that happened in the line of duty and under extremely demanding training conditions. It brings grief to the whole Hellenic Air Force and reminds us all how tough and dangerous the battle our pilots give every day to defend our homeland’s skies,” he said, adding “my sincerest condolences to the family.”

“Our homeland will never forget him,” he concluded.

