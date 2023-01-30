NEWS

Farmers clash with police in central Greece

[File photo]

Police forces used chemicals to thwart an attempt on Monday by farmers to climb on to the E65 highway in Karditsa, Central Greece and set up a blockade. Tension prevailed at the scene, while the farmers walked onto the highway and held a general meeting.

A coordination committee later announced that the blockade will be set up under the E65 on the old Karditsa-Athens national road and on the Larissa-Karditsa road. There will also be daily blockades of the E65.

Their demands include compensation for lost income for products that were sold below cost, damages due to adverse weather conditions, reduction of production costs, tax-free oil and electricity prices. 

Agriculture Rally

