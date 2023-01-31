Dendias in Israel for extensive talks with counterpart

In the first visit of a European foreign minister to Israel after the inauguration of the new government on December 29, Nikos Dendias’ trip on Tuesday will focus on energy, investment, defense and the deepening of Greek-Israeli cooperation.

The talks are also expected to cover international and regional developments, including developments in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Dendias will kick off his visit with a private meeting in the morning with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, followed by extended talks.

The two foreign ministers will then make joint statements, after which a private working breakfast will be held. During his stay, Dendias is expected to be received by the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, as well as by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.