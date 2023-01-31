NEWS

Search continues for missing airman

A large-scale search-and-rescue operation resumed at first light in western Greece on Tuesday for a Hellenic Air Force officer who has been missing since the jet he was flying went down over the Ionian Sea on Monday.

Captain Efstathios Tsitlakidis, 31, was flying the F-4 Phantom when it crashed while practicing low-altitude flying during a training exercise that began at the Andravida air base in the northwestern Peloponnese.

His co-pilot, Marios Touroutsikas, 29, was confirmed dead after his body was recovered from the aircraft’s wreckage around noon on Monday.

The airmen had reportedly issued a distress signal and were in the process of abandoning the aircraft when it went down.

