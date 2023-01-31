NEWS

Remains of man found in Cretan gorge

Firefighters and police in Crete have retrieved the body of an unidentified man from Aradena gorge, after the remains were spotted by a hiker as he was crossing a metal bridge over the ravine.

According to information from the Hania bureau of state broadcaster ERT, the body is that of a middle-aged American citizen, whose car has already been found.

Police are investigating the circumstances into the man’s death and have not ruled out the possibility that he took his own life.

Accident

