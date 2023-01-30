One of the pilots aboard crashed F-4 “Phantom” found dead

One of the two pilots aboard the F-4 “Phantom” fighter jet that crashed in the Ionian Sea on Monday was found dead. According to the Hellenic Air Force, the search to find the second pilot is ongoing.

The jet crashed during a low flying training exercise in tandem with another plane. The second plane was crucial in immediately locating the crash.

Two Hellenic Air Force AB-205 helicopters, one Hellenic Navy S-70 helicopter, and several Coast Guard vessels are taking part in the operation. A C-130 military transport plane is on standb.