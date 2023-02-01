Greece and Japan sign MoC on improving business networking and investments

A memorandum of collaboration (MoC) was signed by Greece’s investments and export agency (Enterprise Greece) and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Tokyo on Tuesday, in the context of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ official visit to Japan.

A statement on Wednesday said Enterprise Greece was represented by Vicky Loizou, secretary general of International Economic Relations and Extroversion at the Foreign Affairs Ministry and Enterprise Greece president, and by Nobuhiko Sasaki, chairman of JETRO.

The MoC focuses on the following four activities:

a) Boosting bilateral trade and ties in investments and trade, through the promotion of network opportunities for businesses b) Briefings on investment opportunities and projects both countries offer to business communities c) Collaboration in innovation, in order to promote and facilitate business collaboration c) Facilitating the transfer of technical know-how on issues of viable development by attracting the right foreign direct investments. [AMNA]