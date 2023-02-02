Father accused of raping 4-year-old child

A 40-year-old man in northern Greece is accused of repeatedly raping his 4-year-old son and filming the acts with the help of the boy’s grandmother in a new case of sexual assault against a minor.

The suspect is also facing charges of sexual acts with a minor under the age of 12, sexual acts between relatives and pornography. It was not clear which of these charges have also been brought against the child’s grandmother.

The alleged crime was revealed to the police by the child’s mother who noticed that her son’s behaviour had changed after spending a few days with her estranged husband in July 2022, the woman’s lawyer Giannis Marakakis told state-run broadcaster ERT.

At the same time, the mother found marks on the child’s body, he said. The mother filmed some of her son’s unspecified behaviors and presented it to the child psychologists and the medical examiner when she reported the alleged abuse.

The child was questioned in the presence of a child psychologist over four two-hour sessions during which he slowly revealed the “games” he played with his father and how they watched them “on TV”.