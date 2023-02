A 27-year-old woman from Chania, Crete, told police she had been conned out of 150,000 euros by a man who claimed to be an investor and convinced her to invest in cryptocurrency.

The incident dates from March 2022 when the conman convinced her to pay him the sum in three instalments. By January, the victim had realised that the “investor” had disappeared with her savings.

Police is investigating the incident.