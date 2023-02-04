NEWS

18-year-old arrested for injuring teen with cutter

An 18-year-old was charged with dangerous bodily harm, illegal carrying and use of weapons after he injured a 17-year-old student with a sharp object during a fight in a school in northern Greece on Friday.

According to the police, the perpetrator went to a high school in the area of Oreokastro in Thessaloniki to meet with friends. There he allegedly had an argument with the teen and attacked him with a cutter, injuring him on his hand.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was given first aid and then passed away.

Appearing before a prosecutor, the 18-year-old allegedly said the argument started because the teen shouted at him.

