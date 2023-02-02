NEWS

Police in Athens investigate series of muggings targetting youths

Police in Athens are investigating a series of attacks in which male youths were mugged and had their mobile phones stolen.

In the most recent incident, a 17-year-old was hospitalized after he was beaten and wounded with a knife near the Iraklio metro station, in the city’s north, at 2 a.m. on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening in the western district of Petroupoli, two assailants grabbed a 15-year-old boy and, after beating him, made off with his mobile phone.

About an hour later, in the adjacent district of Haidari, two perpetrators held a knife to a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old and stole their mobile phones.

