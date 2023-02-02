Device causes minor damage at Athens apartment building

An incendiary device caused a small fire outside an apartment building shortly after midnight on Wednesday but only caused minor damage and no injuries, police said.

The device, which was made from a bottle of flammable liquid, was lit at the entrance of a building in the area of Kesariani. Passers by saw the fire and put it out before it could spread.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack. The flames caused minor damage on the door of the building. Several Greek media reported that two former police officers live in the apartment building.

The General Police Directorate of Attica is handling the case, searching for footage from security cameras.

The remains of the incendiary device have been sent to forensic laboratories.