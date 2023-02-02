NEWS

Device causes minor damage at Athens apartment building

Device causes minor damage at Athens apartment building

An incendiary device caused a small fire outside an apartment building shortly after midnight on Wednesday but only caused minor damage and no injuries, police said.

The device, which was made from a bottle of flammable liquid, was lit at the entrance of a building in the area of Kesariani. Passers by saw the fire and put it out before it could spread.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack. The flames caused minor damage on the door of the building. Several Greek media reported that two former police officers live in the apartment building.

The General Police Directorate of Attica is handling the case, searching for footage from security cameras.

The remains of the incendiary device have been sent to forensic laboratories.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Conviction upheld for man who shot neighbοr over loud music 
NEWS

Conviction upheld for man who shot neighbοr over loud music 

Patra teacher accused of harassing 17-year-old student
NEWS

Patra teacher accused of harassing 17-year-old student

Popular rapper nabbed armed
NEWS

Popular rapper nabbed armed

Police make cocaine bust at Athens airport
NEWS

Police make cocaine bust at Athens airport

Trial over attack on former mayor Boutaris starts
NEWS

Trial over attack on former mayor Boutaris starts

Two women arrested at AIA over 13 kilos of cocaine
NEWS

Two women arrested at AIA over 13 kilos of cocaine