Agrinio man who killed mother to be tried on Monday

A 36-year-old man who killed his mother and injured his grandmother in November 2021 in their home in the town of Agrinio, western Greece, will appear in court in Lefkada on Monday.

The alleged perpetrator is being held at the psychiatric unit of Korydallos prison in Athens after his family told police he suffered from schizophrenia.

The incident took place early morning on November 30. According to the case file, the man attacked his mother with a knife, killing her on the spot, and injured his 82-year-old grandmother who managed to call the police.

After his arrest, the 36-year-old cited his mental health problem and the fact that he had not taken the medication prescribed to him while he was incarcerated in Korydallos prison, from where he was released just eight days before the crime.

After the killing, his family had requested that he be placed in a ward where he would receive the appropriate care for his illness.

In the years before the murder, the 36-year-old had been hospitalized four times in various psychiatric institutions in the country, including Dafni, Dromokaiteio and the psychiatric clinic of Rio.

He had also been convicted in 2012 for robbery in Patra and in 2013 for rape in Ioannina, while lawsuits were filed against him by his mother and grandmother in 2015 and 2017 for domestic violence.