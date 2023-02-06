Electricity restored across Attica according to DEDDIE

Electricity has been restored across Attica following heavy snowfall due to the ‘Barbara’ weather front according to Greek power grid operator DEDDIE on Monday. The operator announced that its repair crews, along with contracted partners, remain on standby.

Households that are facing electricity blackouts can contact DEDDIE by calling 8004004000 or report the issue online at the MyDEDDiE app or online at deddie.gr.

However, several Attica regions continue to face problems with their water supply.