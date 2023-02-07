New evidence emerges of baby abuse in Thessaloniki

Police said they have found new evidence that a 48-year-old nursery carer abused young children at a daycare center in Thessaloniki. She was arrested last November after a complaint by a colleague.

Initially, the charges related to accusations of physically abusing four children. She was referred to trial, accused of beating and abusing infants up to 18 months old, and was given a three-year, nine-month prison sentence. However, she appealed and was released.

A statement by police in Thessaloniki on Monday who continued the preliminary investigation after her arrest said she committed the same offenses against an additional eight children and that a case file was opened against her.