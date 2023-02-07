NEWS

Athens: Couple robbed at knifepoint in their own home

Police in Athens have launched an investigation after four robbers broke into a home in the Nea Smyrni district and robbed at couple at knifepoint.

After breaking down the door shortly after 4.30 a.m., the robbers threatened to kill the couple, who are in their 60s, if they did not hand over money.

After a search of the home, the robbers located and removed a sum of money and a safe.

The couple later alerted police, who rushed to the scene. [AMNA]

