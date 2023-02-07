Mitsotakis: special salary scale for armed forces from 2023

The county’s armed forces will be subject to a special salary scale from January 1, 2024, under a government defense bill tabled in parliament, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

Speaking at the parliamentary debate on the bill, the prime minister said the provisions contained in it should be seen in the context of the recent deaths of two Greek Air Force pilots in a fatal accident in an F-4 Phantom jet.

“I am here to talk about two legislative initiatives that should unite the political forces. One regulates important issues concerning Armed Forces personnel, while the second serves to protect democratic normalcy from its enemies. The first comes to regulate critical issues related to the career and salary issues of Armed Forces personnel,” he added.

The prime minister opened his speech with reference to Greece’s offer of assistance following the devastating earthquakes in Turkey.

“Turkey is facing an unprecedented disaster. The first C-130 has already arrived in Turkey, but it is certain that a great mobilization will be required on the part of the international community,” he said, adding: “Every such major natural disaster reminds us that as a state we must invest in civil protection structures.” [AMNA]