NEWS

Caesareans account for 6 out of 10 births in Greece

Caesareans account for 6 out of 10 births in Greece

Six out of 10 births in Greece are by caesarean section, compared to 25% in Northern, Western and Eastern Europe, according to World Health Organization data published in 2021.

Experts point to many reasons including the “easy birth” mentality of many mothers-to-be and in some cases doctors, and conditions within maternity hospitals. “There are public hospitals where an epidural injection, or ‘painless delivery’ as it is called, is impossible due to a lack of anesthetists, and when the woman is in pain during delivery she asks for a caesarean,” said Nikolaos Vrachnis, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Athens Medical School.

A study titled “Engage,” by the Hellenic Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the University of Athens involving 22 public and private obstetric and gynecological clinics, found 58% of deliveries were caesareans, with a variation, depending on the clinic, from 47% to 70%. 

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Doctors call for a national plan for cancer treatment
NEWS

Doctors call for a national plan for cancer treatment

Making cots a thing of the past in public hospitals
NEWS

Making cots a thing of the past in public hospitals

Spanish model examined to increase organ donors
NEWS

Spanish model examined to increase organ donors

Covid to rise until mid-Feb, expert says
NEWS

Covid to rise until mid-Feb, expert says

Four out of 10 Greek kids have a weight problem
NEWS

Four out of 10 Greek kids have a weight problem

Flu, Covid easing, EODY reveals in weekly report
NEWS

Flu, Covid easing, EODY reveals in weekly report