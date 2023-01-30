NEWS

Spanish model examined to increase organ donors

Spanish model examined to increase organ donors
[AP]

Greece is seeking to emulate the institution of the local transplant coordinator in hospitals that was pioneered in Spain and led to a spike in organ donation rates.

The Health Ministry’s draft law on transplants, which is expected to be submitted for public consultation soon, establishes the local transplant coordinator for the first time. This coordinator is a health professional who will be assigned to intensive care units in hospitals with the sole purpose of promoting organ donation and transplants. 

The coordinators will be hired by the National Transplant Organization and the hospital will not be able to employ them in another job. They will identify potential donors and along with a facility physician will broach the subject with families. The coordinator will undertake the whole process of organizing the surgeries and procedures for organ donation, removing a large bureaucratic barrier to the promotion of transplants. 

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Covid to rise until mid-Feb, expert says
NEWS

Covid to rise until mid-Feb, expert says

Four out of 10 Greek kids have a weight problem
NEWS

Four out of 10 Greek kids have a weight problem

Flu, Covid easing, EODY reveals in weekly report
NEWS

Flu, Covid easing, EODY reveals in weekly report

Greece detects African swine fever in wild boar in Serres
NEWS

Greece detects African swine fever in wild boar in Serres

Orthrus arrives in Greece as influenza cases drop
NEWS

Orthrus arrives in Greece as influenza cases drop

Anti-smoking law to be updated to plug loopholes
NEWS

Anti-smoking law to be updated to plug loopholes