NEWS

Storm Barbara sticking around for another couple of days

Storm Barbara sticking around for another couple of days
People and vehicles make their way, during snowfall in Athens, Greece, on February 6. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]

The wintry weather front dubbed Barbara will continue over the next two days, bringing snow, sleet and rain to Magnesia, Fthiotida and Viotia in Central Greece, Attica, the island of Evia and the northeastern Peloponnese. 

The National Observatory of Athens has forecast snow in these areas. This will be heaviest in Magnesia and northern Evia, where the new snow will add to the already significant amounts on the ground. As parts of the Athens-Thessaloniki highway are also in the snow zone, caution is advised.

Snowfall is expected during the night in Attica, mainly in northern and northeastern areas, with a likelihood of up to 10 centimeters in lowland areas and 20-30 cm at higher altitudes. Snow or sleet may also fall in more southerly areas.

Barbara is expected to start losing her potency in Attica as of Thursday, but with snow and cold weather expected in the morning hours. 

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Authorities justify closure of highways during snowstorm
NEWS

Authorities justify closure of highways during snowstorm

Residents in Central Greece urged to limit movements due to snowfall
NEWS

Residents in Central Greece urged to limit movements due to snowfall

Schools to remain closed where there is snow
NEWS

Schools to remain closed where there is snow

Electricity restored across Attica according to DEDDIE
NEWS

Electricity restored across Attica according to DEDDIE

Snowstorm shuts schools and shops, disrupts traffic in Athens
NEWS

Snowstorm shuts schools and shops, disrupts traffic in Athens

Traffic restored on national highway, Attiki Odos
NEWS

Traffic restored on national highway, Attiki Odos