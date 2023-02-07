NEWS

Schools to remain closed where there is snow

[intime News]

Schools and daycare centers will remain closed on Tuesday wherever there is snow and forecasts of problems due to bad weather or an expected deterioration.

In areas where schools will not be open, shops will also remain closed.

In the remaining municipalities which do not face problems, schools will operate normally, as decided at a meeting on Monday of Attica authorities.

Distance education was implemented on Monday, on the first day of the bad weather that came with the Barbara front, in all 66 municipalities in Attica, with thousands of primary and secondary school children doing lessons on their screens while outside the minimal snow that had fallen quickly melted in the rays of bright sunshine.

This held particularly true in the southern suburbs of Athens.

“There was no reason to close the schools,” noted residents who found it difficult to find a solution while they themselves had to go to work. 

