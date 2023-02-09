NEWS

Tram strike in Athens and Piraeus

Athens and Piraeus will be without tram services for three-and-a-half hours from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. next Wednesday due to a work stoppage by employees, who are demanding the recruitment of new drivers.

In a statement the union representing Attica tram drivers said that the problem of staff shortages is well known to the relevant authorities.

It added that the management of the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY), the Athens Public Transport Organization (OASA) and the Transport Ministry have promised recruitments but not delivered any solutions.

Strike

